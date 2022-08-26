EUR/GBP Consolidates

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The pound steadies over a higher chance of a 75bp rate rise by the BOE next month. The pair came under pressure in the supply area around 0.8510 and a follow-up break below 0.8430 put the bulls on the defensive. The euro is hovering above the daily support at 0.8390 which is a key level to keep last week’s rebound intact. 0.8460 is the first hurdle ahead and a close above 0.8510 may trigger an extended rally towards 0.8600. Failing that, the pair could be vulnerable to a sell-off to this month’s low at 0.8340.