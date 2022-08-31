Wed, Aug 31, 2022 @ 10:33 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD: Minor Wave Z Likely to Complete Near 1.332

USD/CAD: Minor Wave Z Likely to Complete Near 1.332

Orbex
By Orbex

The current USDCAD timeframe shows the internal structure of the long-term correction wave (4) of the intermediate degree, which is part of the global downward impulse Ⓒ of the primary degree.

It is likely that the correction wave (4) is a sideways wave consisting of minor waves W-X-Y-X-Z. Most likely, the sub-waves W-X-Y-X have already been fully built. Not so long ago, the second intervening wave X was completed, and now the price is rising in the final wave Z, taking the form of a minute double zigzag.

The pair may rise in the minor wave Z to 1.332. At that level, wave Z will be at 100% of previous actionary wave Y.

Then, after reaching the specified price level, we could see a market reversal and the beginning of a decline in bearish impulse (5).

According to the alternative, the formation of the intermediate correction wave (4) could be fully completed. Therefore, let’s assume that the first sub-waves of the descending intermediate impulse (5) are formed.

It is possible that impulse 1 and bullish correction 2 have been fully completed today, and now we see a decline in the minor wave 3.

The target for bears is at 1.229. This is the previous minimum. Upon reaching this level, a small corrective rise is expected within the bullish correction 4.

An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.