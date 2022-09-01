Thu, Sep 01, 2022 @ 08:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD to Test Key Resistance

USD/CAD to Test Key Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

The Canadian dollar softens after the Q2 GDP fell short of expectations. A rally above 1.3060 prompted sellers to cover their bets, opening the path for an extended recovery. A series of higher lows indicates solid interest in pushing the greenback back to July’s peak at 1.3220, where a bullish breakout could resume the uptrend in the weeks to come. The RSI’s overbought condition may cap the range on the upside for the time being. The resistance-turned-support at 1.3060 is the first level to probe bids.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.