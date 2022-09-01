USD/CAD to Test Key Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar softens after the Q2 GDP fell short of expectations. A rally above 1.3060 prompted sellers to cover their bets, opening the path for an extended recovery. A series of higher lows indicates solid interest in pushing the greenback back to July’s peak at 1.3220, where a bullish breakout could resume the uptrend in the weeks to come. The RSI’s overbought condition may cap the range on the upside for the time being. The resistance-turned-support at 1.3060 is the first level to probe bids.