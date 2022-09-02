EUR/JPY Breaks Higher

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro struggles over weaker manufacturing activity across the bloc. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests an improvement in sentiment after the pair bounced off 133.50. The price has consolidated its latest gains after clearing the supply zone around 138.30 and the latter has become a fresh support. The psychological level of 140.00 caused some profit-taking but the directional bias remains up and could attract more follow-ups. July’s high at 142.20 could be the next target when momentum picks up again.