Tue, Sep 06, 2022 @ 07:36 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CHF Tests Resistance

USD/CHF Tests Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

The Swiss franc struggles as the Q2 GDP reading disappoints. The greenback has recouped all losses from its July sell-off and is testing the daily resistance at 0.9880. A combination of profit-taking and fresh selling may limit the upward extension. As the RSI returns to the neutrality area, 0.9740 is the first support and 0.9660 the bulls’ second line of defence. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart shows improved sentiment and may attract more buying in case of a pullback. A bullish breakout would lead to the double top at 1.0050.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.