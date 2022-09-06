USD/CHF Tests Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Swiss franc struggles as the Q2 GDP reading disappoints. The greenback has recouped all losses from its July sell-off and is testing the daily resistance at 0.9880. A combination of profit-taking and fresh selling may limit the upward extension. As the RSI returns to the neutrality area, 0.9740 is the first support and 0.9660 the bulls’ second line of defence. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart shows improved sentiment and may attract more buying in case of a pullback. A bullish breakout would lead to the double top at 1.0050.