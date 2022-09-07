EURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY broke key resistance level 139.50

Likely to rise to resistance level 142.30

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURJPY currency pair recently broke the key resistance level 139.50 standing close to the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the earlier downward ABC correction (2) from June.

The price earlier broke the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from the end of June – which accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the clear daily uptrend – EURJPY can be expected to rise further toward the resistance level 142.30 (top of the previous wave B and the target for the completion of wave (iii)).