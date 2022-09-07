Wed, Sep 07, 2022 @ 05:11 GMT
EURJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURJPY broke key resistance level 139.50
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 142.30

EURJPY currency pair recently broke the key resistance level 139.50 standing close to the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the earlier downward ABC correction (2) from June.

The price earlier broke the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from the end of June – which accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the clear daily uptrend – EURJPY can be expected to rise further toward the resistance level 142.30 (top of the previous wave B and the target for the completion of wave (iii)).

Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

