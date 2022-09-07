Wed, Sep 07, 2022 @ 05:11 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: EURUSD Should Continue to Extend Lower

Elliott Wave View: EURUSD Should Continue to Extend Lower

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

EURUSD shows a bearish sequence from 8.10.2022 high suggesting further downside is likely. The decline from August 10 high is unfolding as an impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from August 10 high, wave 1 ended at 0.9899 and rally in wave 2 ended at 1.009 as the 1 hour chart below shows. Pair has resumed lower in wave 3 which subdivides into another impulse in lesser degree.

Down from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 0.9912 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.0079. Internal subdivision of wave ((ii)) took the form of a zigzag. Up from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 1.0055, wave (b) ended at 0.9973 and wave (c) of ((ii)) ended at 1.0079. Pair then turned lower in wave ((iii)). Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 0.9876 and wave (ii) ended at 0.9986. Pair turned lower again in wave (iii) of ((iii)). Down from wave (ii), wave i ended at 0.9862 and wave ii ended at 0.9929. Near term, as far as pivot at 1.009 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside. Potential target lower is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension from 8.10.2022 peak at 0.933 – 0.962.

EURUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.