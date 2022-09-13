Tue, Sep 13, 2022 @ 07:41 GMT
EUR/GBP Attempts to Break Out

The euro strengthens as the ECB would reportedly accelerate its rate hikes to bring down inflation. The pair is at a crossroads under June’s high at 0.8720. A combination of profit-taking and fresh selling could weigh on the price action after a fall below 0.8660. The area between 0.8620 and 0.8570 next to the 20-day moving average is a major level to test the bulls’ resolve. A series of higher lows indicates a build-up in buying pressure and a breakout could let off steam and trigger a full-fledged rally towards 0.8900.

