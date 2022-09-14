Wed, Sep 14, 2022 @ 09:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisFTSE 100 Hits Major Resistance

FTSE 100 Hits Major Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

Global equities tumbled after being wrongfooted by inflation data. The FTSE 100 had recouped most of the losses from the mid-August liquidation but turned south near the previous peak at 7570. Strong selling below 7370 forced more buyers to bail out. 7270 at the origin of a bullish breakout is a key level to see whether there is strong enough interest in keeping the rebound intact. Or 7180 could be the last level to keep the index afloat. 7380 is the first resistance as an oversold RSI may cause a limited bounce.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.