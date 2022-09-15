NZD/USD Breaks Key Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand dollar recovers over upbeat Q2 GDP. The pair came under pressure near a former support (0.6160) over the 20-day moving average. The long bearish candle is a sign of capitulation as the short-term mood tanks. A break below the psychological support of 0.6000 has invalidated the recent rebound and indicated that the path of least resistance is down. May 2020’s lows around 0.5920 could be the next target. An oversold RSI may cause a bounce to 0.6050 where trend followers could sell into strength.