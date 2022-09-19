Weekly Waves: GBP/USD, Gas and Bitcoin

Price action is expected to continue with its downtrend (red arrows) as part of a wave 3 (yellow). The main targets are the Fibonacci at 1.1325, 1.1250, and 1.1175.

The NGAS chart offers a classical head and shoulders reversal chart pattern (orange boxes).

The BTC break of the bottom should complete the bullish, shallow wave 4 (yellow) and start the bearish wave 5 (yellow).

GBP/USD bears take control and break bottom

The GBP/USD made a bullish retracement to and bearish bounce at the 38.2% Fibonacci resistance level:

The GBP/USD bounce at the 38.2% Fib indicates a wave 4 (pink) pattern. Price action has now broken below the bottom after a strong bearish decline, which has been labeled as a wave 1 (yellow). Price action is expected to continue with its downtrend (red arrows) as part of a wave 3 (yellow). The main targets are the Fibonacci levels at 1.1325, 1.1250, and 1.1175. Eventually a shallow retracement is expected to occur within wave 4 (yellow). The retracement should not break above the previous bottoms and resistance zones (red boxes). A further decline is then expected within wave 5 (yellow). A bullish push above the resistance levels makes it likely that another wave pattern is valid.

NGAS head and shoulders pattern indicates reversal

The NGAS 4 hour chart is showing a reversal chart pattern:

The NGAS chart offers a classical head and shoulders reversal chart pattern (orange boxes). The bullish push up within wave B/2 stopped at the 61.8% Fibonacci level. The bearish decline after the bearish bounce has been very strong and is likely some type of wave 3 (yellow). A mild retracement within the wave 4 (yellow) could take price eventually back to the 23.6% or 38.2% Fibonacci levels. A deeper bullish retracement invalidates the wave 4 (yellow) pattern. A bearish continuation aims for the Fibonacci targets down below. If price action only reaches the -27.2% Fibonacci target, then it’s most likely a wave C ([pink). If price action goes to the -61.8% Fib, then it could be either a wave 3 or C. A break below the -61.8% Fibonacci level indicates a wave 3 (pink).

BTC/USD breaks low and prepares for decline

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is breaking the bottom and low for a continuation of the downtrend: