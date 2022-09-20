Wed, Sep 21, 2022 @ 00:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/GBP: Reversal Pattern is Forming on Daily Chart

EUR/GBP: Reversal Pattern is Forming on Daily Chart

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Daily chart shows initial signs of fatigue of the larger uptrend, as bullish momentum is fading and stochastic is reversing from overbought territory.

Also, evening Doji star pattern is forming on daily chart, which would, if completed, generate initial reversal signal.

The Euro was deflated on Tuesday by news regarding Ukrainian conflict and data that showed record EU’s current account deficit.

All eyes are on Fed’s policy meeting, which started today and the decision will be announced tomorrow, with prevailing expectations for 0.75% hike, but jumbo 1% increase is also in play, though with significantly lower percentage of support.

Fresh easing dented initial support at 0.8730 (rising 5DMA) but requires further verification on extension through 10DMA/ 200WMA (0.8701) and Fibo 23.6% of 0.8339/0.8787 (0.8681) to weaken near-term structure and open way for deeper pullback towards key supports at 0.8625/16 (Sep 14 through / Fibo 38.2%).

Res: 0.8787; 0.8800; 0.8850; 0.8880
Sup: 0.8724; 0.8701; 0.8681; 0.8625

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.