Thu, Sep 22, 2022 @ 10:35 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: The Euro Falls to New 20-year Low after Fed, Risks Deeper...

EUR/USD: The Euro Falls to New 20-year Low after Fed, Risks Deeper Drop

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro remains heavy in early Thursday’s trading and hit new marginally lower 20-year low, following 1.3% drop on Wednesday.

The sentiment was soured by growing geopolitical tensions, with hawkish Fed adding pressure on the single currency.

The US central bank raised rate by 0.75%, in line with wide expectations and signaled further strong hikes to push interest rate to 4.4% by the end of 2022 and to 4.6% in 2023 that is seen as continuous pressure on Euro.

Bears pressure psychological 0.9800 support, eyeing Fibo projections at 0.9736 and 0.9657, ahead of target at 0.9601 (Sep 2002 low).

Technical studies show overall bearish structure, with near-term action weighed by Wednesday’s large bearish candle (the second big daily drop this month).

Limited adjustments on oversold conditions are expected to offer better selling opportunities, with former low at 0.9864 (Sep 6) offering initial resistance and extended upticks to stay below broken Fibo 76.4% at 0.9942.

Res: 0.9847; 0.9864; 0.9900; 0.9942.
Sup: 0.9800; 0.9736; 0.9700; 0.9657.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.