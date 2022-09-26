DAX 40 Falls Through Critical Floor

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dax 40 plunged over wide-spread unease about the direction of inflation and rate hikes. A fall below the double bottom at 12420 invalidated the bounce over the past few months and signalled a return to the bear market. Strong momentum is a sign of liquidation as the last bulls rush to the exit. As the RSI sank into the oversold area, the psychological level of 12000 may see some buying. However, bounces may be capped below 12500 where the bears could double down and push towards October 2020’s low around 11400.