Mon, Sep 26, 2022 @ 17:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCAD rising inside impulse wave (3)
  • Likely to reach resistance level 1.3760

USDCAD currency pair continues to rise inside the sharp intermediate impulse wave (3), which previously broke the two intersecting up channels from April and August.

The pair is under the bullish pressure due to the simultaneous strong bullish USD sentiment and the weak CAD sentiment (on oil losses).

USDCAD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.3760 (target price for the completion of the active intermediate impulse wave (3)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.