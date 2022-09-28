Wed, Sep 28, 2022 @ 09:33 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Tests Key Resistance

USD/JPY Tests Key Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

The US dollar edged higher after Fed officials reiterated the need to keep tightening. The pair has recouped most of the losses from a previous liquidation, which suggests solid buying interest at 140.50 along the 30-day moving average. The peak at 145.90 is a key resistance and its breach could resume the rally towards August 1998’s high at 147.60. From the daily chart’s perspective, sentiment remains upbeat and the bulls may see pullbacks as opportunities to stake in. 143.60 is the first level should this happen.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.