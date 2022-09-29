Gold Price Turns Red Below $1,650, Upsides Capped

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Gold price extended losses below the $1,650 support.

A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,650 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD might start a fresh downward move.

USD/JPY could clear the last high at 145.90 and continue higher.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price remained in a bearish zone below the $1,688 resistance against the US Dollar. The price declined below the $1,665 support level to move into a bearish zone.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price extended losses below the $1,650 support, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The price even spiked below the $1,625 level and traded as low as $1,620. It is now consolidating losses above the $1,620 level. On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $1,646 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,650 on the same chart.

The next major resistance is near the $1,662 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,688 resistance level.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,620 level. The next major support is near the $1,600 level, below which the price could accelerate lower. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $1,580 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is facing resistance near the 0.9680 and 0.9700 levels. If the bears remain in action, the pair could decline below 0.9550.

