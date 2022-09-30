EUR/JPY Bounces off Support

Fri, Sep 30, 2022 @ 10:04 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

The euro climbed as German inflation shot up in September. The current correction has found support at the base (137.40) of a bullish breakout in late August. This may help the six-month long rally to stay valid. A rise above the psychological level of 140.00 has prompted some sellers to cover their bets, opening the door for a recovery to 143.50. Its breach may put the euro back on track and resume the rally above 144.00. As the RSI ventures into the overbought zone, 139.30 is the closest support in case of a pullback.

