Fri, Oct 07, 2022 @ 09:00 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Seems to Return to Gains; Nearby Resistance Eyed for Confirmation

USDCAD Seems to Return to Gains; Nearby Resistance Eyed for Confirmation

XM.com
By XM.com

USDCAD is gaining sustainable ground, finding support at the 1.3505 barrier. The 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are following the upward movement; however, the technical oscillators are weakening their momentum. The MACD is standing beneath its trigger line in the positive area, while the RSI is flattening above the neutral threshold of 50.

Traders would be more eager to engage in buying activities if the price manages to surpass the nearby resistance at 1.3840, where the 29-month high is placed. If this is successfully breached, then the rally may next rest somewhere near the 1.4170 resistance, taken from the highs in March 2020.

On the flipside, the selling pressure could accelerate if the market deteriorates below the 1.3505 former strong support area, which stands near the 20-day SMA. Such a move could next bring the 1.3420 barrier under the spotlight, which if violated could trigger sharper losses probably towards the 1.3225 line.

In the long-term timeframe, the pair is in a bullish trend and only a move beneath the 200-day SMA would put the market in a sideways path.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.