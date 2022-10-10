XAU/USD Pulls Back

Gold slipped after the US dollar regained strength over upbeat nonfarm payrolls. The precious metal came under pressure near September’s high at 1730. As the RSI showed exhaustion, a combination of short-term profit-taking and fresh selling has kept the rally in check. A bullish breakout would force sellers out and attract momentum buyers instead, turning sentiment around. But for now, a drop below the round number at 1700 may send bullion to 1660 which is a critical support in keeping the rebound valid.