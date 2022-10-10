XAU/USD Pulls Back

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold slipped after the US dollar regained strength over upbeat nonfarm payrolls. The precious metal came under pressure near September’s high at 1730. As the RSI showed exhaustion, a combination of short-term profit-taking and fresh selling has kept the rally in check. A bullish breakout would force sellers out and attract momentum buyers instead, turning sentiment around. But for now, a drop below the round number at 1700 may send bullion to 1660 which is a critical support in keeping the rebound valid.