Mon, Oct 10, 2022 @ 14:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD Pulls Back

XAU/USD Pulls Back

Orbex
By Orbex

Gold slipped after the US dollar regained strength over upbeat nonfarm payrolls. The precious metal came under pressure near September’s high at 1730. As the RSI showed exhaustion, a combination of short-term profit-taking and fresh selling has kept the rally in check. A bullish breakout would force sellers out and attract momentum buyers instead, turning sentiment around. But for now, a drop below the round number at 1700 may send bullion to 1660 which is a critical support in keeping the rebound valid.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.