Mon, Oct 10, 2022 @ 14:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNasdaq 100 Tests Support

Nasdaq 100 Tests Support

Orbex
By Orbex

The Nasdaq 100 tumbles as the Fed is likely to stick to its aggressive hike policy. The index has previously bounced off its two-year low at 10840 and a break above 11500 temporarily eased the selling pressure. However, a swift U-turn near 11700 might have shattered hopes of a sustained recovery. A fall below 11300 has forced bulls to bail out. The new supply area around 11400 may attract stiff selling from trend followers. A break below 10840 would resume the downtrend and send the index towards 10400.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.