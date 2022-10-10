Mon, Oct 10, 2022 @ 14:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: Bears Taking a Breather above Fibo Support at 1.1053

GBP/USD Outlook: Bears Taking a Breather above Fibo Support at 1.1053

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable starts the week in a quiet mode and holding within a narrow range above 1.1053 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.0348/1.1489 upleg / last Friday’s low) where the strong fall in past three days found temporary footstep.

Near-term structure was weakened on quick pullback after a double upside rejection at 1.1500 zone, as the pair was down 3.3 on Wed/Fri drop.

Solid US labor data last Friday added to expectations for another Fed’s big rate increase next month, contributing to weak near-term sentiment.

Daily studies show moving averages in bearish setup and strong negative momentum, although oversold stochastic is slowing bears for now.

Upticks should stay capped by falling 20DMA (1.1208) to keep near-term bears off 1.1500 zone in play, however, clear break of 1.1053 Fibo level and psychological 1.10 support is needed to signal bearish continuation and expose target at 1.0784 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.0348/1.1489).

Res: 1.1137; 1.1208; 1.1327; 1.1383.
Sup: 1.1053; 1.1000; 1.0919; 1.0784.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.