Tue, Oct 11, 2022 @ 05:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: USDCAD Should Continue to Extend Higher

Elliott Wave View: USDCAD Should Continue to Extend Higher

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short term Elliott Wave view on USDCAD suggests the cycle from 8.11.2022 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse structure. Up from 8.11.2022 low, wave (1) ended at 1.3208 and dips in wave (2) ended at 1.295. Pair then resumes higher in wave (3) towards 1.3833. Pullback in wave (4) ended at 1.35 with internal subdivision as a zigzag structure. Down from wave (3), wave A ended at 1.36, rally in wave B ended at 1.383, and wave C lower ended at 1.35. This completed wave (4) in higher degree.

Wave (5) higher is in progress with internal subdivision as another 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave (4), wave ((i)) ended at 1.3695 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.356. Pair then resumes higher in wave ((iii)) towards 1.376 and dips in wave ((iv)) ended at 1.367. Expect pair to end wave ((v)) soon and this should complete wave 1 in higher degree. Afterwards, pair should pullback in wave 2 to correct cycle from 10.5.2022 low before the rally resumes. Near term, as far as pivot at 1.35 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

USDCAD 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.