Tue, Oct 11, 2022 @ 18:00 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD: Gold Extends Steep Downtrend as Dollar Firms

XAU/USD: Gold Extends Steep Downtrend as Dollar Firms

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Spot gold hits one-week low in European trading on Tuesday, in extension of Monday’s 1.6% fall, holding in a steep downtrend for the fifth straight day.

Near-term action remains pressured by risk aversion that continues to lift dollar, in addition to expectations that Fed will remain in aggressive mode and deliver another big rate hike in Nov 2 policy meeting.

Pullback from $1729 (Oct 4 lower top) has so far retraced over 50% of $1614/$1729 recovery leg), with today’s close below 50% level, reinforced by falling 20DMA ($1672) to boost bearish signals for extension towards targets at $1658 / $1641 (Fibo 61.8% and 76.4% respectively), which guards key support at $1614 (2022 low).

Daily moving averages turned to full bearish setup and south-heading 14-d momentum moved into negative territory, adding to negative near-term structure.

Limited corrective upticks on oversold conditions and partial profit-taking, to provide better selling levels, while the action stays below broken 10DMA ($1686).

Res: 1672; 1685; 1690; 1700.
Sup: 1658; 1641; 1620; 1614.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.