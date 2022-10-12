Wed, Oct 12, 2022 @ 12:55 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Seeks Support

GBP/USD Seeks Support

Orbex
By Orbex

The pound slips as Britain’s pension funds scramble to meet margin calls amid bond firesale. Breaks below 1.1300 and 1.1100 prompted short-term buyers to take profit. As overall sentiment remains downbeat, the lack of support suggests that the bulls might be wary of catching a falling knife. 1.0770 is the next level to see if new buyers would emerge, or Sterling could drift to the base of the recent rebound at 1.0550. 1.1180 is the first hurdle and the bulls will need to clear 1.1380 before a recovery could gain traction.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.