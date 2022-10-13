Thu, Oct 13, 2022 @ 11:41 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Breaking Higher ahead of US CPI

USD/JPY Breaking Higher ahead of US CPI

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

USDJPY is coming higher, making an extension as expected within an impulsive recovery that may not be over yet as US yeilds are still trading below September highs. When this one breaks, recovery on USDJPY may resume, especially if dollar will stay in bullish mode after the US CPI report later today. Any intraday pullback on USDJPY can stop at 145.90, that was the previous swing high.

From a more mid-term perspective, keep in mind that this run up on USDJPY is the final leg of a higher degree trend that can stop at 148.00 area; it was resistance back from 1998. Also, we see hear warnings from Japanese policymakers against investors selling off the Japanese currency, raising speculation about the second round of intervention.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.