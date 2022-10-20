Thu, Oct 20, 2022 @ 19:03 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCHF under bearish pressure
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.9930

USDCHF under the bearish pressure after the price reversed down from the major resistance level 1.0050 (which stopped all upward impulses from the middle of May).

The resistance level 1.0050 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and by the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from August.

USDCHF can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.9930 (which reversed the price earlier this month).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.