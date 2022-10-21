Natural Gas Wave Analysis

Fri, Oct 21, 2022 @ 17:20 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • Natural gas falling inside impulse wave (c)
  • Likely to fall to support level 5.365

Natural gas continues to fall inside the short-term impulse wave (c) which previously broke the support level 6.500 (which stopped wave (i) in September) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward price move from January.

The active impulse wave (c) belongs to the ABC correction 2 from the middle of August.

Natural gas can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 5.365 (previous multi-month low from July and the target for the completion of the active impulse wave (c)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

