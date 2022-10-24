Mon, Oct 24, 2022 @ 17:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDJPY reversed from support level 145.75
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 151.85

USDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support level 145.75 (former monthly high from September).

The support level 145.75 was strengthened by the support trendline of the daily up channel from August and by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from September.

Given the overriding uptrend on the daily and the weekly charts, USDJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 151.85 (top of the previous impulse wave (i)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Identifying Correlations

Trading Sessions

Best Practices that Maintain and Restore Mental Energy for Trading

Supply and Demand Trading

What is Forex Trading?

Including Fundamental Analysis In Your Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.