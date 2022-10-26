Wed, Oct 26, 2022 @ 12:05 GMT
GBP/USD Pair is Consolidating Near 1.1475

The British Pound started a fresh increase from the 1.1220 support zone against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair gained pace for a move above the 1.1350 resistance zone.

The pair even settled above the 1.1400 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It is now consolidating near the 1.1475 level, with an immediate resistance at 1.1500.

If there is a clear upside break above the 1.1500 resistance, the pair could rise steadily towards the 1.1550 level in the near term. The next major resistance sits near 1.1680 on FXOpen.

On the downside, the first major support is near the 1.1410 level. The main support is forming near the 1.1385 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. A break below the 1.1385 support could even push the pair below the 1.1350 support.

FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Learn Forex Trading

