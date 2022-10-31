Mon, Oct 31, 2022 @ 11:20 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Bullish Correction Close to Completion

EUR/USD: Bullish Correction Close to Completion

Orbex
By Orbex

In the long term, EURUSD seems to be forming a bearish cycle impulse, which consists of five main sub-waves I-II-III-IV-V.

Most likely, the cycle impulse sub-wave III was fully completed, after which the formation of a bullish correction IV began. This correction is similar to a double zigzag consisting of primary sub- waves..

The primary sub-waves and look complete. The development of the last sub-wave. is expected in the near future. It may form a double zigzag pattern W-X-Y near 1.0204. At that level, wave will be at 123.6% of first actionary wave.

According to the alternative, the cycle correction IV has been fully completed and it is a standard zigzag.

In the last section of the chart, we can notice the development of the last leg of the cycle wave V, which takes the form of a primary impulse ①-②-③-④-⑤.

At the specified impulse, the first four parts look finished, and the last sub-wave ⑤ is under development.

In the near future, the currency is expected to decline to 0.948. At that level, cycle wave V will be at 38.2% of wave III.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.