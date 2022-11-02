Wed, Nov 02, 2022 @ 06:35 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCrude Oil Price Eyes Fresh Increase, Fed Decision Next

Crude Oil Price Eyes Fresh Increase, Fed Decision Next

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price started a fresh increase above the $86.50 and $87.20 resistance levels.
  • A major bullish trend line is forming with support near $85.60 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Gold price might gain pace if it clears the $1,660 resistance zone.
  • Today, the Fed could increase interest rates from 3.25% to 4.0%.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil price started a fresh increase from the $82.20 zone against the US Dollar. The price gained pace for a move above the $85.00 resistance level.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, there was a break above the $86.50 resistance zone. The price even settled above the $87.20 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The bulls pushed the price above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $93.70 swing high to $82.19 low.

On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $90.40 zone. The next major resistance is near $91.00, above which the price could accelerate higher towards the $95.00 zone.

If not, there might be a fresh decline below the $87.50 support zone. On the downside, there is a key support forming near the $85.00 zone. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $85.60 on the same chart.

The next major support is near $84.00 zone. Any more losses might call for a test of the $82.20 support zone in the coming days.

Looking at gold price, there was a recovery wave above the $1,640 level, but it must clear $1,660 to set the pace for a steady increase.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Germany’s Manufacturing PMI for Oct 2022 – Forecast 45.7, versus 45.7 previous.
  • Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI for Oct 2022 – Forecast 46.6, versus 46.6 previous.
  • US ADP Employment Change for Oct 2022 – Forecast 193K, versus 208K previous.
  • Fed Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 4.0%, versus 3.25% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.