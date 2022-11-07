USDCAD Breaks Critical Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar soared after solid jobs data raised bets for a large-sized rate hike by the BoC. The pair has been struggling to hold onto its gains above October’s lows (1.3500), which was a critical level to keep the rally relevant in the short-term. A previous rally came under pressure in the supply zone around 1.3800, then a fall below 1.3600 revealed that the bears have regained control. A dip below 1.3500 would extend losses towards 1.3400. An oversold RSI may cause a limited rebound with 1.3600 as the first hurdle.