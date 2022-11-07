GBPUSD: Cable Extends Advance, Eyes 1.15 Garrier

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cable surges above 1.14 handle in European trading on Monday, in extension of Friday’s bounce from strong support at 1.1150 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.0348/1.1645) where a double bottom was left.

Fresh advance was sparked by renewed risk mode and so far retraced slightly over 61.8% of 1.1645/1.1146 bear-leg, generating a reversal signal.

Daily studies are turning to bullish configuration as positive momentum is strengthening and RSI / Stochastic are heading north.

Close above daily Tenkan-sen (1.1395) is needed to keep bulls intact for push through pivots at 1.1500/1.1527 (psychological / Fibo 76.4%) that would confirm reversal and open way towards Oct monthly peak at 1.1645.

Broken top of thick daily cloud (1.1321) marks pivotal support, loss of which would weaken near-0term structure.

Res: 1.1470; 1.1500; 1.1527; 1.1566.

Sup: 1.1395; 1.1337; 1.1290; 1.1264.