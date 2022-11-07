EURCAD Wave Analysis

EURCAD reversed from key support 1.3280

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3520

EURCAD under the bullish pressure after the earlier upward reversal from the key support 1.3280 (former strong resistance from July and August) – standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band.

Upward reversal from the key support 1.3280 created the daily Hammer, which started the active short-term impulse wave 3- which belongs to wave (C) from September.

Given the strong euro gains, EURCAD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.3520.