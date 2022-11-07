Mon, Nov 07, 2022 @ 12:38 GMT
EURCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURCAD reversed from key support 1.3280
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3520

EURCAD under the bullish pressure after the earlier upward reversal from the key support 1.3280 (former strong resistance from July and August) – standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band.

Upward reversal from the key support 1.3280 created the daily Hammer, which started the active short-term impulse wave 3- which belongs to wave (C) from September.

Given the strong euro gains, EURCAD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.3520.

FxPro
FxPro
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

