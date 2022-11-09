EURUSD Tests Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro rallies as September’s retail sales in the eurozone beat expectations. A close above 0.9950 has prompted some sellers to cover their positions. Then a tentative break above 1.0090 shows strong buying interest which could dictate the market’s next move. A valid breakout would propel the single currency to September’s high at 1.0190, a supply area from a previous sell-off, shifting sentiment to the optimistic side. As the RSI goes overheated, the demand zone near 0.9980 is the level to monitor in case of a pullback.