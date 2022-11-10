WTI Wave Analysis

Thu, Nov 10, 2022 @ 07:12 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • WTI reversed from resistance 92.25
  • Likely to fall to support level 82.90

WTI crude oil recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance 92.25 (previous monthly high and top of wave A from October) – intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from June.

The downward reversal from the resistance 92.25 started the active short-term correction (iv) – which belongs to the higher order impulse wave C from October.

WTI crude oil can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 82.90 (low of the previous wave B and the target for the end of the active correction (iv)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

