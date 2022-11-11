USDJPY Breaks Key Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar crumbled after data showed a deceleration in last month’s inflation. Its recent vertical ascent might just need more breathing room. After hovering above 145.10, a sharp fall suggests a mass liquidation from a crowded long trade. As the RSI sank deeply into oversold territory, the price is testing the trough at 140.50 from late September. A valid breakout would put the greenback on a correction course in the medium-term with 138.00 as the target. 144.00 is the first resistance should the price action stabilises.