Fri, Nov 11, 2022 @ 09:52 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Breaks Key Support

USDJPY Breaks Key Support

Orbex
By Orbex

The US dollar crumbled after data showed a deceleration in last month’s inflation. Its recent vertical ascent might just need more breathing room. After hovering above 145.10, a sharp fall suggests a mass liquidation from a crowded long trade. As the RSI sank deeply into oversold territory, the price is testing the trough at 140.50 from late September. A valid breakout would put the greenback on a correction course in the medium-term with 138.00 as the target. 144.00 is the first resistance should the price action stabilises.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.