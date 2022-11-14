Mon, Nov 14, 2022 @ 09:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Inches Below Key Resistance, But Still Shines

Gold Inches Below Key Resistance, But Still Shines

XM.com
By XM.com

Gold opened with a small negative gap on Monday, pulling back below the August 25 high of 1,765 after stretching its extraordinary rally to a two-and-a-half month high of 1,772 last Friday.

The latest impressive ascent confirmed a triple bottom structure around the 29-month low of 1,614, flagging a bullish trend reversal. Yet, some easing cannot be ruled out in the near term as the RSI and the stochastics seem to be losing momentum near oversold levels.

Should the price reverse lower, Friday’s base of 1,747 could immediately provide some footing. A step below that floor would shift the spotlight to the key 1,730-1,722 area once again, where the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2,070-1,614 downleg is positioned. Additional declines from here could re-challenge the 1,700 psychological mark ahead of the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and the important barrier of 1,670.

If the rally resumes above 1,765, the next target could be the 1,788-1,800 zone, formed by the 38.2% Fibonacci level and the 200-day SMA. This is also where the price peaked in August. Therefore, a violation at this point could further power the bullish wave, bringing the 50% Fibonacci of 1,842 next into view.

In summary, gold has the potential for more upside, though the bulls may take a breather after last week’s swift upturn before they continue higher. A break below 1,730-1,722 could raise negative risks.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.