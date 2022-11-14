EURGBP Meets Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The pound found support from upbeat GDP in Q3. The pair has been looking to hold onto its recent gains above 0.8780, which is a prerequisite before a sustained recovery could materialise. The latest retracement came to a rest over the previous low at 0.8700, a sign of robust interest in keeping the single currency’s edge. A close above 0.8820 could attract momentum and trigger a runaway rally above 0.8900, confirming a bullish reversal in the process. On the downside, 0.8650 is a second line of defence in case of hesitation.