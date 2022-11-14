Mon, Nov 14, 2022 @ 09:05 GMT
EURGBP Meets Support

Orbex
By Orbex

The pound found support from upbeat GDP in Q3. The pair has been looking to hold onto its recent gains above 0.8780, which is a prerequisite before a sustained recovery could materialise. The latest retracement came to a rest over the previous low at 0.8700, a sign of robust interest in keeping the single currency’s edge. A close above 0.8820 could attract momentum and trigger a runaway rally above 0.8900, confirming a bullish reversal in the process. On the downside, 0.8650 is a second line of defence in case of hesitation.

