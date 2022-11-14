CADJPY Wave Analysis

CADJPY reversed from support level 104.90

Likely to rise to resistance level 107.25

CADJPY reversed up from the key support level 104.90 (which has been reversing the price from August), 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse form May, standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 104.90 stopped the earlier short-term impulse wave (iii).

Given the clear daily uptrend, CADJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 107.25 (former support from the end of October).