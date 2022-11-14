CADJPY Wave Analysis

- CADJPY reversed from support level 104.90
- Likely to rise to resistance level 107.25
CADJPY reversed up from the key support level 104.90 (which has been reversing the price from August), 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse form May, standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band.
The upward reversal from the support level 104.90 stopped the earlier short-term impulse wave (iii).
Given the clear daily uptrend, CADJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 107.25 (former support from the end of October).