EURJPY’s Bullish Trend Cracks

EURJPY halted its latest steep decline near the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), returning to the green zone on Monday.

The bulls are currently hunting the 145.00 psychological mark, though the short-term technical picture is barely backing the positive action in the price. Particularly, the bullish trend is showing signs of exhaustion in the short-term timeframe after the peak at an eight-year high of 148.38, with the price making lower lows and lower highs.

In momentum indicators, the RSI and the MACD have been in a negative move too, with the former struggling to rise back above its 50 neutral mark and the latter remaining negatively charged below its red signal line.