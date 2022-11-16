USDCHF Wave Analysis

- USDCHF reversed up from support level 0.9380
- Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9485
USDCHF recently reversed up from the support level 0.9380 (former multi-month low from the start of August) standing below the lower daily Bollinger Band.
The upward reversal from the support level 0.9380 stopped the earlier short-term impulse wave (iii) of the sharp C-sequence from the middle of October.
Given the oversold daily Stochastic, USDCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.9485 (former monthly low from September).