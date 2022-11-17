Crude Oil Price Dips, Can This Key Support Hold?

Thu, Nov 17, 2022 @ 05:02 GMT
Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price started a fresh decline from well above $90.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $87.20 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Gold price started a consolidation phase after a strong move above $1,750.
  • Bitcoin price remains at risk of more losses unless it clears $17,500.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil price started a fresh decline from the $93.50 zone against the US Dollar. The price gained pace and traded below the $90.00 support zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, there was a break below the $88.80 support zone. The price even settled below the $88.00 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The bears seem to be in control, with an immediate support near the $84.00 zone. The next major support is near $82.65 zone. Any more losses might call for a test of the $80.00 support zone in the coming days.

On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $86.50 zone. The next major resistance is near $87.00 and a connecting bearish trend line, above which the price could test the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

A clear move above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the $88.80 resistance could open the doors for a steady increase in the coming sessions.

Looking at gold price, there was a steady increase above the $1,750 and $1,760 resistance. It is now consolidating gains below the $1,800 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 225K, versus 225K previous.
  • US Housing Starts for Oct 2022 (MoM) – Forecast 1.410M, versus 1.439M previous.
  • US Building Permits for Oct 2022 (MoM) – Forecast 1.512M, versus 1.564M previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

