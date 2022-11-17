Thu, Nov 17, 2022 @ 11:08 GMT
USDCAD Attempts to Rebound

Orbex
By Orbex

The Canadian dollar slid as October’s inflation fell short of expectations. A dip below 1.3240 indicates a lack of demand for the US counterpart. The greenback may continue to lose ground as traders stay on the sidelines for fear of catching a falling knife. 1.3150 is the immediate level to see whether it could trigger a buy-the-dips behaviour. Failing that, the psychological level of 1.3000 would be on the line. For those looking to buy, 1.3440 is the first hurdle to clear and the pair may only regain a foothold once above 1.3640.

