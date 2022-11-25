Fri, Nov 25, 2022 @ 13:40 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Aanalysis: Crude Oil Can Stabilze at $67-$72

Elliott Wave Aanalysis: Crude Oil Can Stabilze at $67-$72

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

Markets are slow as most of traders will stay aside today after Thanksgiving yesterday in the US. So we think there will be no real changes in the price action and that market will stay in risk-on mode, at least from a technical perspective. The only thing that can shake the markets a bit going into a next week are potential new COVID restrictions in China after more cases were reported recently. Lower energy prices can also cause some volatility on CAD, NOK, and MXN after Saudi and Iraqi energy ministers said that they will introduce additional measures to ensure stability in the oil market. We see the energy coming down into the fifth wave of decline with some support seen at 72 area where the price may stabilize, at the lower side of a wedge pattern; a leading diagonal in wave A. In fact, weeks back the White House has released a fact sheet that establishes its intention to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when oil prices are between $67 and $72, so yes, the downside can be limited.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.