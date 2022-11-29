GBP/USD: Bullish Near-Term Bias above 10DMA

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cable regained traction on improved risk sentiment and probes above 1.20 after recent pullback from a multi-month high (1.2153) found footstep at 1.1957 (rising 10DMA).

Larger uptrend remains intact but pausing after a failure on approach on falling 200DMA (1.2166).

Strong bullish momentum on daily chart and Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen in bullish configuration add to positive near-term outlook, with the action holding above 10DMA seen as a minimum requirement and lift above 1.2000/48 (psychological / 50% retracement of 1.3748/1.0348) to confirm bullish stance for renewed attack at 200DMA, violation of which would signal bullish continuation.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Caution on loss of 10DMA handle which would signal deeper pullback and put bulls on hold.

Res: 1.2048; 1.2166; 1.2200; 1.2286

Sup: 1.1940; 1.1872; 1.1753; 1.1647