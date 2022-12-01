Thu, Dec 01, 2022 @ 14:13 GMT
NZDUSD Wave Analysis

  • NZDUSD broke key resistance level 0.6250
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6440

NZDUSD recently broke the key resistance level 0.6250 (which has been reversing the price from August), intersecting with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from April.

The breakout of the resistance level 0.6250 accelerated the impulse wave 3 of the impulse sequence (C) from the start of November.

NZDUSD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.6440 (multi-month high from August, target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).

 

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

