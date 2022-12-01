NZDUSD Wave Analysis

- NZDUSD broke key resistance level 0.6250
- Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6440
NZDUSD recently broke the key resistance level 0.6250 (which has been reversing the price from August), intersecting with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from April.
The breakout of the resistance level 0.6250 accelerated the impulse wave 3 of the impulse sequence (C) from the start of November.
NZDUSD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.6440 (multi-month high from August, target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).