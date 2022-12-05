Mon, Dec 05, 2022 @ 11:20 GMT
USD/CHF Remains Under Pressure

The US dollar jumped over strong wage growth in November. A drop below the recent low of 0.9370 further weighed on sentiment by invalidating the double bottom between August and November. As the latest buyers are forced to bail out, the directional bias remains down. The pair is setting sail for last April’s low of 0.9200. The RSI’s oversold condition led to a bounce which might be capped by strong selling interest. 0.9460 is the first hurdle and the bulls will need to clear 0.9550 before they could press for a recovery.

