Wed, Dec 07, 2022 @ 07:34 GMT
Gold Price Dips Remain Attractive To The Bulls

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price started a downside correction from the $1,810 zone.
  • A major bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,758 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Crude oil price gained bearish momentum and declined below $78.
  • The BoC interest rate decision is scheduled today (forecast 4.25%, versus 3.75% previous).

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price formed a base above the $1,725 level against the US Dollar. The price started a steady increase above the $1,750 and $1,770 levels.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price gained pace above the $1,780 resistance zone. The price even moved above the $1,800 level and settled well above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) plus the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The price traded as high as $1,809. Recently, there was a downside correction below the $1,800 level. The price traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,721 swing low to $1,809 high.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,755 level. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,758 on the same chart.

The next major support is near the $1,730 level. The main support is near $1,720, below which gold price might struggle to stay above the $1,700 zone. On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $1,790 level.

The next major resistance is near the $1,800 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,810 resistance level, above which gold price might revisit the $1,832 resistance.

Looking at crude oil price, there was a sharp decline below the $80 and $78 support levels. The next major support sits near the $72 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Euro Zone Gross Domestic Product for Q3 2022 (QoQ) – Forecast 0.2%, versus 0.2% previous.
  • Euro Zone Gross Domestic Product for Q3 2022 (YoY) – Forecast 2.1%, versus 2.1% previous.
  • BoC Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 4.25%, versus 3.75% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

